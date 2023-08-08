Tarkington opens with first two games at home

TARKINGTON - The Longhorns will open the 2023 football season at home for the first two games, with Head Coach Toby Belt taking over for the Longhorns.

Tarkington met up with Evadale last year at Hardin and knocked off the Rebels 35-18. On Aug. 25, the Longhorns will host Evadale at home to kick off the season.

The following Friday, Shepherd will be coming to town.

On Sept. 8, Tarkington will take its first road trip to Huntington after beating up the Red Devils last year 49-12.

The maroon and gold will return home the following Friday for Beaumont Kelly.

After an open week, the Longhorns open district play at Hardin on Sept. 25. Tarkington knocked off the Hornets for their fourth win in 2022 in a close one, 14-6.

The Horns return home for a matchup with Orangefield on Oct. 6.

A road trip to Kirbyville happens on Friday the 13th.

The final home game of the season takes place on Oct. 20 against East Chambers. It was the Buccaneers beating the Longhorns 36-14 last year.

Tarkington then takes to the road for the final two games of the regular season with contests against Buna and Anahuac.

Aug. 25 Evadale Home

Sept. 1 Shepherd Home

Sept. 8 Huntington Away

Sept. 15 Beaumont Kelly Home

Sept. 29 Hardin Away

Oct. 6 Orangefield Home

Oct. 13 Kirbyville Away

Oct. 20 East Chambers Home

Oct. 27 Buna Away

Nov. 2 Anahuac Away