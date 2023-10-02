Willis dominates Cleveland 75-14

WILLIS - The Cleveland Indians entered Barton Yates stadium Friday night to face quarterback Derek Lagway, perhaps the best quarterback in the state, hoping to break their losing streak. The outcome was not to be, as Willis dominated Cleveland from the start.

Lagway dominated the opening quarter of play, throwing eight touchdown passes to make the score 48 to 0 before Cleveland’s Ruben Mendez found Andy Medina for a touchdown, and with the point after good, the score was Willis 48-7.

The second quarter action opened with a kickoff to Cleveland, and with no forward gains, Willis got the ball and scored again with 0:08 in the half, extending the lead to Willis 55-7.

The next possession after the kickoff to Cleveland didn't amount to anything, so Willis got the ball back.

On their next possession, a quarterback sneak by Willis extended the lead again at 6:11 left in the half to Willis 61-7

Willis scored twice more before Cleveland managed to score again in the final quarter, with Isiah Harrison making paydirt, and with the extra point, it was 75-14 Willis.

The Cleveland Indians, with this loss, dropped to (0-5, 0-3 district). This was a tough loss for the Indians.

They will come back to Indian Stadium to host the Woodlands (4-2) at 7:00 p.m. Friday.