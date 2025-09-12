Youngster hopeful for Youth Athlete of the Year

Vying for the chance to be featured in Sports Illustrated magazine, one young football player is in the running for the Youth Athlete of the Year award.

Currently in the quarterfinals, Jace Hunt, 9, has competed against many young athletes to get to eighth place.

If he wins the finals, Hunt could be featured in the magazine in a 3BRAND ad and receive a $25,000 scholarship.

"I'm just really grateful for everyone who voted for me," Hunt said.

Hunt's mom, Avery Gonzales, said he began playing tackle football at just 5 years old.

"I'm really proud of him. Just seeing him push and seeing his confidence makes me happy," Gonzales said. "Football just helped him really shine."

Gonzales mentions Hunt was struggling with bullying, but after being part of a team, he found joy in uplifting his teammates and gained confidence through his teammates' support.

"He wants other kids who face challenges of their own to know that they can overcome obstacles too, and that there are healthy, positive ways to grow through them," Gonzales said.

Hunt said he became interested in the sport while watching football videos on YouTube with his "papa," his grandfather named Joel Gonzales.

"That's when I really started to like it," Hunt said.

As one of Hunt's biggest fans, his grandfather attends most of Hunt's games.

Currently, Hunt plays football for the Dayton Colts in his first season with the Dayton All Sports Association. He primarily plays running back but will often play on the defensive side.

"The Colts are in their first season and are already making a difference by creating a safe, encouraging, and positive environment for kids in Dayton," Gonzales said. "The coaches have poured so much into these kids, and it has been a truly uplifting experience for families like ours."

Hunt said he really enjoys playing for the Dayton Colts, and his favorite aspects of football are helping his team and tackling.

Gonzales said this season Hunt fractured his foot during the first scrimmage, but he continues to go to practices and games to support his teammates and to do what he can to be stronger.

Gonzales is hopeful Hunt will heal in time to play on the all-stars team.

Hunt said he listens to "pump up" music to get himself ready for practices and games, usually Eminem.

Hunt aspires to play in the NFL one day, saying he would like to play for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hunt said his favorite team is the Eagles, and his favorite player is Saquon Barkley, a running back for the Eagles.

Hunt is currently in fourth grade at Barbers Hill Independent School District.

Organized by Colossal, 3BRAND works with Sports Illustrated to hold the contest. The contest also benefits the V Foundation for Cancer Research and Why Not You Foundation.

"We are so proud of his dedication and perseverance," Gonzales said. "The support of our Houston-area community could make all the difference."

To vote for Hunt, visit https://athleteoftheyear.org/2025/jace-c353.

To learn more about the contest or the nonprofits, visit athleteoftheyear.org.