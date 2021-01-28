Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Little Biddy Bits

Posted in:
Worship

REFERRED PAIN

If you have ever had a tooth that needed a root canal, then you know the pain associated with it. Unfortunately, I have had several. One time in particular a tooth on the upper right side was really aching. However, it made all my teeth on the lower right side hurt. I asked the dentist how that could be and he called it “referred pain.” That one defect, affected not only my body, but also my whole house!

“Cast all our cares (problems, pain) on the Lord and He will sustain you.” (Psalm 55:22) In any kind of pain? Refer it to Him.

Danny R Biddy, Chaplain: Chambers County Sheriff’s Office & Fellowship of Christian Cowboys

