Description:
The Liberty High School A/V department presents Liberty Panther Sports Network live coverage as the Liberty Lady Panthers take on the Bridge City Cardinals in the first round of Region 3 4A softball, Bi-District playoffs game 2.
Thursday April 29th @ 6pm.
Liberty leads the series 1-0
Featuring commentary by Jo Roberts
Ross Norwood on play by play
and Producer Richard Ewing
