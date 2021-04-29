The Liberty High School A/V department presents Liberty Panther Sports Network live coverage as the Liberty Lady Panthers take on the Bridge City Cardinals in the first round of Region 3 4A softball, Bi-District playoffs game 2.

Thursday April 29th @ 6pm.

Liberty leads the series 1-0

Featuring commentary by Jo Roberts

Ross Norwood on play by play

and Producer Richard Ewing



