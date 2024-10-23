Heritage Day to celebrate local rice industry

WALLISVILLE – Chambers County has a long, rich history that has shaped the community, and a significant piece will be celebrated this weekend at Heritage Day 2024.

The Chambers County Museum at Wallisville is the place to be on Saturday, Oct. 26, for their annual Heritage Day event, and this year, the local rice industry will be on full display as the museum celebrates the legacy of Euell Lester Moor, a local pioneer rice farmer.

Moor was born Oct. 6, 1872, and died April 17, 1960. He lived and farmed in Hankamer and planted his first rice crop in 1900. The program will remember him, and the impact of the rice industry across Chambers County will be on full display.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and there is plenty to do for the entire family. Guests will, of course, have an opportunity to check out the special rice exhibits, as well as everything the museum has to offer.

There will be a BBQ lunch, Gumbo Cook-off, and gun raffle, as well as a live and silent auction that will feature guns, knives and artwork. BBQ sandwich combos are just $10, while raffle tickets are $20 each.

The kids will have lots of fun in the bounce house and Kid’s Hay Play, and there will be cotton candy and popcorn to snack on.

Proceeds will benefit the museum and help facilitate the mission to preserve local history and heritage.

Another excellent opportunity to support the museum is the Commemorative Brick Paver Program. The pavers will surround the museum’s historical marker commemorating the Mission Nuestra Senora de la Luz.

Three options are available to honor individuals, friends, clubs, local businesses, or other community organizations.

4”x8” paver is $100 and includes three lines, 18 characters per line, including spaces.

8”x8” paver is $200 and includes six lines, 20 characters per line, including spaces.

12”x12” paver is $500 and includes nine lines, 20 characters per line, including spaces.

Anyone wishing to have a logo on the paver may do so for an additional $75, but the logo option is included for the large 12”x12” option. The logos and font will be in black.

For more information on the Heritage Day event or to purchase a paver, call 409-389-2252 or swing by the museum at 20136 Interstate 10 East, Wallisville. Visit their website at wallisvillemuseum.com.