Chambers County represented well at TVE

LIBERTY – The 116th Trinity Valley Exposition is in the books, and area youngsters were well represented during the annual livestock show, including the event's biggest prize.

Each October, the TVE comes together to support hardworking kids who have spent countless hours raising livestock, creating projects, cooking sweet treats, and growing plants and this year was no different.

Chambers County had nine grand and reserve champions that were represented in the live auction on Friday, Oct. 18. The county was also represented by 36 other entries into the auction.

The big showing of the annual livestock show was the Grand Champion Market Steer of Parker Whittington, who represents Mid Chambers County 4-H. The beauty came in at 1,358 lbs. and garnered an impressive $21,000 from Joe Ferlow of Ferlow Ranch.

The Grand Champion Market Goat went to Barbers Hill 4-H member Bradley Poole, who netted $9,500 from Kinder Morgan, while the reserve went to Barbers Hill FFA's Kattner Reese.

Grand Champion Market Broilers went to Morgan McBride of Barbers Hill 4-H and sold them for $6,000.

Kaden Mosley with Barbers Hill Jr FFA took home the top prize in the Market Rabbits, bringing $8,750 for Kinder Morgan, while the reserve went to Barbers Hill 4-H member Kaylyn Wells.

Finally, Anahuac Jr FFA member Kinsley Bogie had the Grand Champion Decorated Cake and took home $4,500 at auction.

Overall it was a great showing for FFA and 4-H members across the area, represented by Mid Chambers County 4-H, Barbers Hill Jr FFA, Barbers Hill FFA, Barbers Hill 4-H, Winnie 4-H, Anahuac Jr FFA, Anahuac FFA, East Chambers FFA and East Chambers Jr FFA