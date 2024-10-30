Heritage Day celebrates local rice industry

WALLISVILLE— Locals gathered at the Chambers County Museum at Wallisville for an afternoon full of good food, music and conversation as guests participated in auctions to raise money for the museum.

The museum hosted its annual Heritage Day on Saturday, celebrating local pioneer rice farmer Euell "Lester" Moor.

Smiles and conversation flowed throughout the event as guests enjoyed the various activities and food available.

"I think it's so wonderful. I love history," said Carolyn Horn, a first-timer for Heritage Day.

"It seems to be a good turnout. The community is really great at supporting the museum," said Marie Hughes, director of the museum and organizer of the event.

Events included regular and silent auctions, a raffle, a gumbo contest and a hay hunt for children.

Many knives were featured in the live auction as well as art pieces painted by V. J. Schmitt.

Knives sold between $225 and $500, with the exception of one. The last knife was sold for $1,450 after a battle between two bidders. The winner of the final knife was Billy Schwertner, owner of Wharton Livestock Auction.

"This is the first Heritage Day I've come to. It's nice for everybody to get together. Our local history is really important," explained Genie Clark.

Clark's husband, Manson L. Clark, published a couple books about Cove, Texas that were featured in the silent auction.

Other items from the silent auction included a map of Chambers County, jewelry, fragrances and lotions from Merle Norman, bath bombs from Anahuac Florists and Gifts and liquor from Sam and Joey Wallace. Other items included gift cards from JS Farm and Ranch, Tia Juanita's Fish Camp and Lercy's Diner.

The gumbo contest was a tough pick for judges. One judge, Beau Chachere debated with Madesyn Griffin about which they preferred. Chachere preferred option B while Griffin favored option A.

"It's very good whatever it is. It's cooked very, very well," Chachere said.

The winners of the gumbo contest were Willie Lancon and Thomas Corey as Bayou Dogs, first place, and John Mulryan as Voodoo Cookers, second place.

Hughes expressed gratitude as both winners of the gumbo contest donated their money back to the museum. First place received $100 and second received $50.

Betsy Harmon-Greak, great-granddaughter of Euell Moor, was in attendance to celebrate her heritage.

"Somewhat stoic, very gentle, very kind. He was very glad when we came over," Harmon-Greak said in remembrance of her great-grandfather.

The museum itself features well-preserved tokens of the county's history. Items include saddles, farm tools, clothing, Cherokee items and much more.

Sponsors of the event included diamond sponsors David and Dinah Bernsen. Platinum sponsors were Billy and Mary Schwertner and Alan and Tonya Burwell. Gold sponsors included WOWCO, Anahuac National Bank, First Liberty Bank, Ron and Anna Lee Haddox, Texas Temperature Control, Chad Andrus and Halley and Sheila Moor. Many other sponsors were included in the silver and bronze categories.