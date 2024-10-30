Election Day is Tuesday

Early voting wraps up this Friday, and record numbers of voters are heading to the polls ahead of next Tuesday’s general election, highlighted by the presidential race.

There are still plenty of opportunities to cast a ballot, and locally, there are some races of interest in the local school districts and cities, but the more high-profile county races were all decided in March during the Republican Party Primary.

Early voting polls remain open through Friday across the county from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can cast votes at the following locations:

Chambers County Health & Wellness Center 102 Airport Rd. Anahuac, 77514

Mark Huddleston Community Building 924 Texas 124, Winnie 77665

Barbers Hill ISD, Community Election Center 9650 Eagle Dr., Entrance 32, Mont Belvieu, 77523

West Side Complex 8138 FM 3246, Baytown, 77523

JP 6 Courtroom 7711 Texas 146, Baytown, 77523

*Limited Voting* Chambers County Clerk’s Office, 404 Washington Ave., Anahuac, 77514

Election Day polls will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 5, across the county at the following locations:

Chambers County Health & Wellness Center, 102 Airport Rd. Anahuac, 77514

White Park Community Building 222 White Memorial Park Road, Wallisville, 77597 Josh B. Mayes Justice Center, 524 Number 9 Rd., Wallisville, 77597

Double Bayou Community, 2211 Eagle Ferry Rd., Anahuac,

77514 Mark Huddleston Community Building 924 Texas 124, Winnie 77665

Barbers Hill ISD, Community Election Center 9650 Eagle Dr., Entrance 32, Mont Belvieu 77523

Mont Belvieu Council Chamber 11607 Eagle Dr., Mont Belvieu, 77523

Beach City Community Building 12723 FM 2354, Beach City 77523

West Side Complex 8138 FM 3246, Baytown 77523

JP 6 Courtroom 7711 Texas 146, Baytown 77523

Registered voters can vote at any location and must have a valid ID.

For more information on the election, visit chamberscountytx.gov/169/Elections.