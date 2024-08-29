Ginny Lee Bagby, 62, passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2024, in Houston, Texas. She was born on December 16, 1961, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Ginny was the cherished daughter of the late James Sherwood Cunningham and Betty Jane Carpenter Cunningham.

Ginny's zest for life was evident in her love for cruises and vacations. She particularly enjoyed shopping and trying her luck at the casinos on cruise ships. For 12 years, Ginny was the proud owner of Dee Bee’s Hive, a beloved video store in Anahuac and Winnie, Texas. Her work brought her joy, but the moments spent with her husband, Dan, and their dogs made her happiest.

Known for her kind, generous, loving, spunky, and sassy personality, Ginny was a genuine people person who touched the hearts of many. Her journey with Dan began in a modern fairy tale way, meeting on WebTV. Their love story led her to move from Pennsylvania to Texas, culminating in their marriage on June 1, 2001, in Maryland.

Ginny's love for her family was boundless. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Sherwood Cunningham and Betty Jane Carpenter Cunningham. She leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories, survived by her devoted husband of 23 years, Dan Bagby of Anahuac, Texas; her daughters Shanna Elliot and husband Cory of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Elisha Heinzman of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Kira Lane and husband James Elliot of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren Cory, Eric, Caydence, Kyle, Cashis, Chandler, and Lincoln; her great-grandchildren Cortez and Cataleya; her sisters Patricia Fink of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Melanie Rogers of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and her brother James Cunningham, III of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Ginny’s vibrant spirit was a beacon of light to all who knew her. Her love will be deeply missed, but her memory will forever remain in the hearts of her family and friends, a testament to the energy and joy she brought to their lives.

A celebration of Ginny’s life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2024, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street, Anahuac, Texas.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting www.sterlingfuneralhome.com