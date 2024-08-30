Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Ginny Lee Bagby
Liberty County Football Spotlight

Teams: Crosby Cougars at Dayton Broncos 

When: Friday at 7 p.m. 

Where: Houston Methodist Field at Bronco Stadium 

Records: Season opener for both teams 

Last Week: No games 

Preview: The Highway 90 Rivalry is back and this should be a good one. Both teams are looking for bigger things in 2024. Coach Prieto faces his former school, where he coached them to a state championship game. 

 

Teams: Coldspring Trojans at Liberty Panthers 

When: Friday at 7 30 pm 

Where: Memorial Stadium 

Records: Season opener for both teams 

Last Week: No games 

Preview: Liberty Head Coach Kedrick Harrison makes his coaching debut and Panther fans are excited. Quarterback Frankie Marez leads Liberty against an always-tough Coldspring team.  

 

Teams: Hardin Hornets at Warren Warriors 

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. 

Where: George "Bo" Isaaks Stadium 

Records: Season opener for both teams 

Last Week: No games 

Preview: The Hornets travel to Warren for the season opener. Ball control and no turnovers will be Hardin's key to victory.  

 

Teams: Hull-Daisetta Bobcats at Trinity Tigers 

When: Friday at 7 p.m. 

Where: Tigers Stadium 

Records: Season opener for both teams 

Last Week: No games 

Preview: Hull-Daisetta Head Coach Randy Birdwell steps his team up in classification to play a 3A team. Although the Bobcats are short on numbers, they are not short on talent. H-D will need to contain Trinity's speed.  

 

Teams: Tarkington Longhorns at Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs 

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. 

Where: Bulldogs Stadium 

Records: Season opener for both teams 

Last Week: No games 

Preview: It should be a close game in the opener for both teams. Michael Galvan of Tarkington could have a big night; if he does, that could be good for the Longhorns.  

 

Teams: Cleveland Indians at Splendora Wildcats 

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. 

Where: Wildcats Stadium 

Records: Season opener for both teams 

Last Week: No games 

Preview: Cleveland finished winless in 2023, but the Indians have a shot of knocking off Splendora in the season opener.  

 

