4-H members learn about wildlife and conservation

ANAHUAC — Local 4-H members attended a Texas brigade camp to further their knowledge of wildlife and conservation, primarily focusing on white-tailed deer.

4-H members Trustin Nelson and Wyatt Trainer gave a presentation at a Chambers County Commissioners Court meeting detailing their participation with South Texas Buckskin Brigades.

Texas Brigades is a nonprofit organization that aims to educate and empower students with leadership skills and knowledge in wildlife, fisheries and land stewardship.

Texas Brigades accomplishes this mission by hosting 5-day summer camps for students ages 13 to 17 that focus on a specific species and ecosystem. Different camps focus on various animals. Camps include Buckskin Brigade, Ranch Brigade, Bobwhite Brigade, Bass Brigade, Waterfowl Brigade and Coastal Brigade.

At the Buckskin Brigade, participants learn about white-tailed deer anatomy and physiology through hands-on training. The boys learned about deer ecosystems by completing a plant collection and studying plants that attract deer.

“The Buckskin Brigade was an amazing learning experience both for deer management and public speaking. When learning plant identification. We memorized the most common plants by their name, their most identifying factors and their digestibility. We also learned how to score deer and how to decipher their age on the hoof. To me, aging on the hoof was the most interesting because it is what I need the most while sitting in the blind,” Trainer explained.

“I actually almost immediately utilized the public speaking part when I attended livestock judging camp, and I had to give reasons and talk in front of the group. The buckskin brigade has helped me be more confident in myself when public speaking,” Trainer said.

“I am learning that there are so many people in my community who are willing to give me a chance to speak at levels I didn’t think were possible. I have never spoken on a microphone, so Commissioners Court was very different for me. I appreciate the opportunity to speak at Chamber County Commissioners Court and am grateful that the leaders in my community are supporting me in accomplishing my goals,” Trainer said.

They learned gun and archery safety as well as media, wildlife photography and wildlife journaling skills. Professionals in the wildlife industry, such as game wardens, taxidermists and wildlife biologists, spoke to the campers about their knowledge and arts.

Wyatt and Trustin learned to rattle antlers, score deer and how to net deer from a helicopter for capture.

“My buddy Trustin Nelson went to the Brigades camp last year and that is how I heard about it. He was able to go back and be a leader this past summer when I attended, and I am now trying to go back as a junior herd leader in 2025,” Trainer said.