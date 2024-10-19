Standley Legacy Foundation presents books to AES

ANAHUAC – The Donnie Standley Legacy Foundation recently presented Anahuac Elementary School with a total of 70 new books for its library. The books were donated by Colton and Kate Laskoskie.

"We are incredibly grateful for the Laskoskie family and their generous donation," Donna Standley, Donnie's wife, said. "We can't wait for these books to find their way into the hands and hearts of children in the community."

The foundation was started after the sudden passing of late Constable Donnie Standley in May 2024. Donnie was known for serving the people of his community and always helping them out whenever and however he could. Through this foundation, his family hopes to continue his good work through service projects, charitable donations, and scholarships.

The foundation is also hosting a jacket and hoodie drive for local schools as the winter months are approaching. Those who wish to donate may drop off their items at Anahuac National Bank, Chambers County Constable Secretary at the West Chambers County Annex in Mont Belvieu, or the Oak Island-Double Bayou Volunteer Fire Department Turkey Shoot on October 19.

"Dad had a soft spot for those less unfortunate, especially children who might not have had the best home life or were forced to grow up too quickly due to circumstances beyond their control," Crystal Almanza, Donnie's oldest daughter, said. "This jacket and hoodie drive will help those children in our area who are in need of warm clothes for the cold winter months."

Those interested in helping with the foundation or donating in any way may contact the foundation at donniestandleylegacy@gmail.com or visit the foundation's Facebook page.

"My dad truly had a servant's heart," Lindsey Fruge, Donnie's youngest daughter, said. "We hope to continue his legacy of loving others and giving back to the community."