Anahuac comes up short to Huntington

JASPER– The Panthers headed into play on Monday night down a game in the Bi-District round of the 2025 UIL Baseball Playoffs, but they proved they were not going down without a fight as they won game two and headed to a decisive game three.

In game two, Logan Trotter struck at 10 batters, going almost eight full innings on the mound. Oscar Garza's suicide squeeze brought home the winning run in the top of the eighth inning as the Anahuac Panthers beat Huntington 4-3.

The Red Devils won game three 10-0 in taking the series 2-1 on Monday night. The series' final game featured a two-hour weather delay and finished around 10:30 p.m.

The first inning of game two was rough as Huntington scored three runs. Trotter did not allow a single run the rest of the way. Garrett Cornelius recorded the final out for the save.

Trailing 3-0 heading to the sixth inning, the Panthers went to work.

Blake Majors started things off with a walk and then Blaedin Josephson singled. Braedon Edmonds followed with a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Majors to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Trotter followed with an RBI single and Anahuac was within 3-2. After moving to second on an error, Trotter scored on a RBI single by Garza and the game was tied at 3-apiece.

The Panthers won the game with a run in the eighth inning. Josephson singled and then was moved up on a bunt by Edmonds, who reached on an error by the Red Devils catcher.

Trotter then sacrificed both runners over to second and third. Luke Hoagland would be intentionally walked to load the bases. Garza scored Josephson with the evening's third bunt, and Anahuac was in front 4-3.

Josephson finished with three hits and two runs scored.

After about a 45-minute break, game three was underway.

Huntington scored a run in the second inning to move in front 1-0. An inning later, the weather moved in, and after a lengthy delay, the game resumed.

The Red Devils made it 2-0 with a run in the third and then added six runs in the fourth to bust open the game and lead 8-0.

Huntington scored two more runs in the fourth frame to make it 10-0, and after retiring Anahuac in the fifth inning, the game ended with the run-rule.

Hoagland started on the mound for the Panthers and pitched three innings, finishing with three strikeouts. Josephson picked up the only hit for Anahuac.