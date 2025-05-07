Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Trotter soars high at state meet

Jerry Michalsky
Chambers County
    A shot of Anahuac's Logan Trotter competing in the pole vault at the 39th Annual Gid Campbell Relays, the senior had a great season, finishing fourth at state in the high jump.

AUSTIN– Reaching the state level is no small feat in any sport and for Anahuac's Logan Trotter, it was one heck of a showing on Thursday morning at the Mike A. Myers Track and Field Stadium in Austin.  

Trotter, a senior, finished in second place at the regional meet with a high jump of 6'7 to qualify. 

Trotter competed in the high jump at 11:30 am and finished with a fourth-place finish in Class 3A.  

Trotter finished with a jump of 6'4, tying Camden Myers of Early for fourth place. Wade Stallones of Franklin High School won with a jump of 6'8.  

Trotter's finish earned Anahuac three points at the meet. 

 

