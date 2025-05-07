Trotter soars high at state meet

AUSTIN– Reaching the state level is no small feat in any sport and for Anahuac's Logan Trotter, it was one heck of a showing on Thursday morning at the Mike A. Myers Track and Field Stadium in Austin.

Trotter, a senior, finished in second place at the regional meet with a high jump of 6'7 to qualify.

Trotter competed in the high jump at 11:30 am and finished with a fourth-place finish in Class 3A.

Trotter finished with a jump of 6'4, tying Camden Myers of Early for fourth place. Wade Stallones of Franklin High School won with a jump of 6'8.

Trotter's finish earned Anahuac three points at the meet.