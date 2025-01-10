Is Anahuac Dairy Queen Closed for Good?

ANAHUAC – After 47 years of continuous service to the community, the future of Anahuac Dairy Queen is very uncertain.

A crew attempted to cover the lighted logo sign and marquee Dec. 30 as a legal battle ensues between the owner, unidentified, and Dairy Queen America.

Although details are limited, current Anahuac Dairy Queen manager Glinda Wells said legal proceedings are underway regarding the restaurant’s closing.

“American DQ corporation has asked all signage of Dairy Queen be covered or taken down until the owner and myself go to Federal Court to try and win our DQ back,” she said.

“The date has not yet been set. If we lose in court the owner says he will go private and reopen something new. We would still be able to have same menu if not better-quality food and still serve ice cream - we just cannot call them blizzards.”

So, hopefully, the building that has called DQ home since 1977 will re-open with its signature good food and good service.