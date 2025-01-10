DISCLAIMER: The following persons were arrested and booked into the Chambers County Jail. Individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. NOTE that NOT all persons allegedly charged committed the crime. Perhaps the individual was arrested in Chambers County on outstanding warrant(s) or for violating the law while in Chambers County and or their cases are dismissed or disposed after further review by a judge.

CHAMBERS COUNTY JAIL LOG

Sunday, December 29, 2024-Saturday, January 4, 2025

December 29, the following individuals were arrested for:

MONETTE RAE POTRA, of Spring, was arrested for assault causes bodily injury of a family member.

DENISE PEREZ, of Houston, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open alcoholic container.

JOSEPH DISAK, of Dayton, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

BABATUNDE EMMANUEL ADEYEMI, of Baytown, was arrested on a warrant for forgery and or national government instrument and criminal mischief greater than $100 and or less than $750.

JAMES JOSHUA COLEMAN, of Baytown, was arrested for evading arrest detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance PG3 less than 28 grams, possession of a dangerous drug and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

JENNIFER LYNN HARRISON, of Anahuac, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance PG1/1-B greater than 1 gram and or less than 4 grams.

December 30 , the following individuals were arrested for:

BRAYLIN DESHAWN PICKETT, of Houston, was arrested on a warrant for theft of property greater than $30K and or less than $150K.

CODY MOOR BRADBURY, of Baytown, was arrested for assault of a family member.

KEVIN TIMOTHY SITTON, of Baytown, was arrested on a warrant for terroristic threat of a family and or household member.

December 31, the following individuals were arrested for:

SARAH HOOKS, of Baytown, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance PG1/1-B less than 1 gram.

KEITH EDWARD NOLAN, of Winnie, was arrested on a warrant for MTRP-assault causes bodily injury.

JOSE LUIS MEDINA JR., of San Jacinto, was arrested on warrants for BF-possession of a controlled substance PG1/1-B less than 1 gram and AOSS-driving with an invalid and or suspended license with previous conviction.

JIMMY LEONARD, of Baytown, was arrested on warrants for BF-possession of a controlled substance PG1/1-B greater than 4 grams and or less than 200 grams, crimes against person and possession of marijuana less than 2oz.

OSCAR PADIEMA, of Crosby, was arrested on a warrant for failure to stop and provide information.

January 1, the following individuals were arrested for:

CHRISTA DONETTE LACKEY, of Baytown, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a child.

RAQUEL LYNN CUELLAR, of Baytown, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

BLAKE LENZI BOCKHORN, of Orange, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

ERNEST DUFFY, of Crosby, was arrested for assault causes bodily injury.

CRAIG DARNELL HARRIS JR., of Baytown, was arrested for assault causes bodily injury of a family member.

TIMOTHY NICHOLAS RUEHIEN, of Lake Charles, LA., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance PG1/1-B greater than 1 gram and or less than 4 grams and tampered and or fabricated physical evidence with intent.

JERRY THOMAS WATKINS, of Mont Belvieu. Was arrested for terroristic threat of a family and or household member.

GARY LYNN MCGHEE, of Highlands, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance PG1/1-B greater than 1 gram and or less than 4 grams.

January 2, the following individuals were arrested for:

TAYLOR HENSON, of Humble, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance PG3 less than 28 grams.

DONAVON DEVON THOMAS, of Opelousas, LA., was arrested for possession of a dangerous drug.

LENDELL SINGLETON JR., of Terrytown, LA., was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marihuana greater than 4oz and or less than 5 pounds.

ARIAZ BRYANT MCGINNIS, of Houston, was arrested for possession of marijuana greater than 4oz and or less than 5 pounds.

JEREMY BOYD NESON, of Baytown, was arrested for theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more convictions, credit card and or debit card abuse and fraud use and or possession of identifying information.

January 3, the following individuals were arrested for:

MATTHEW ELIEZER CENTENO, of Houston, was arrested for possession of marijuana less than 2oz.

JOHN PAUL EUTIMO GONZALES, of Shepherd, was arrested for possession of marijuana less than 2oz.

AMBRIEL GUZMAN MEJIA, of Houston, was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana less than 2oz.

ANA VALERIA SANCHEZ, of Bridge, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

GAGE LLOYD LEATH, of Anahuac, was arrested for two counts of man slaughter.

TIMOTHY NICHOLAS RUEHIEN, of Lake Charles, LA., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

SHANNAN DENISE HARGRAVE, of Wallisville, was arrested on a warrant for MTR-possession of a controlled substance PG1 less than 1 gram.

ERIC NEAL MYERS, of Winnie, was arrested for assault of a family and or household member.

January 4, the following individuals were arrested for:

DESHAWN TREMAINE SCOTT, of Humble, was arrested on a warrant for theft of service greater than $100 and or less than $750 and failure to identify a fugitive with intent to give.

ALFONSO REYES BRUNO, of Weslaco, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

AVRYLL SARAH FELIX, of Baytown, was arrested on a warrant for evading arrest detention.

ROBERTO OILVARES JR., no address, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance PG2 greater than 4 grams and or less than 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance PG3 less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2oz, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, and a warrant for burglary of a building.

ASHLEY BROOK FOSTER, of Baytown, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance PG2 greater than 4 grams and or less than 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance PG3 less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2oz, theft

of property greater than $100 and or less than $750 and criminal mischief greater than $100 and or less than $750.

RAUL CAMPA JR., of Baytown, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance PG2 greater than 4 grams and or less than 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance PG3 less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2oz.

MAYRA ALVIN, of Houston, was arrested for escape from custody, assault of a peace officer and or judge and driving while intoxicated with an open alcoholic container.