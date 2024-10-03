Anahuac High School preps for mock elections

ANAHUAC – Just over a month from the 2024 presidential election, the stakes are high across the country, and local high school students will have an opportunity to voice their opinions.

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, Anahuac High School will hold a mock election mirroring the upcoming national election. In preparation for the mock election, students met for short assemblies in the cafeteria Tuesday, Sept. 24, for an informational talk about the importance of exercising our right to vote and the election process.

Michelle Bond, head of the AHS History Department, organized and sponsored the event in coordination with the Chambers County Republican Women. Each student at the assembly received an actual sample ballot for the upcoming election.

Danielle Blair, president of the Chambers County Republican Women's Organization and Beach City Alderman, presented the voting and election process to AHS students. Blair emphasized to the students that they should research the candidates' beliefs and platforms and not allow anyone to influence their vote. She also reminded them to vote the entire ballot.

"The mock election assembly was both eye-opening and engaging. We were able to grasp both the importance of voting and the process itself, which is extremely valuable knowledge to any future voters. I gained a deeper sense of the responsibility I have to allow my voice to be heard," said Tammy Ly, sophomore, AHS student council pride and patriotism committee lead.

"Ms. Blair presented information in an interesting way that kept my attention throughout the talk," commented Kyla Hart, a junior.

"Anahuac High School appreciated the Chambers County Republican Women's group coming today to help teach our students about our civic duty as American citizens, the right to vote. We were able to register several students to vote in the upcoming election as well. We will be holding a mock election on Tuesday, Oct. 8, based on the sample ballot for Chambers County. Anahuac Social Studies educators will be using this opportunity to continue educating our next generation on how to research the candidates and the issues our country faces in this next election," said Michell Bond.

Students 18 years old, or who will be 18 years old by Oct. 7, were given an opportunity to register to vote in the upcoming national, state and local elections as soon as the assembly was concluded.