Elementary school student struck by school bus

CHAMBERS— An accident occurred today between a Barber Hill ISD school bus and a student at Elementary School South.

The incident occurred at 7:40 a.m. in the Joseph’s Cove subdivision on Sapphire Lagoon St.

“Emergency services responded promptly, and the student was transported for medical treatment at a Houston hospital. The extent of the injuries is currently being assessed but they are non-life threatening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the student and his family during this challenging time,” said Barbers Hill ISD Superintendent Greg Poole, Ed.D.

The bus driver and two passengers on the bus were not injured, according to a press statement from Poole.

Local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. BHISD is working with local authorities to support the investigation and ensure the safety of all students, according to the press statement.

“We appreciate the swift response of emergency services and the ongoing support of the community during this difficult time,” Poole said.