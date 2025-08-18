Anahuac mixes it up against Liberty

ANAHUAC– Panthers Head Coach Greg Neece saw his team score three touchdowns against Liberty in a half of football last Thursday evening at Kyle White Stadium in both teams' first scrimmage.

It was the first look at his squad against another opponent this year, and there were certainly some positives for the black and gold.

Anahuac and Liberty each ran 10 plays with the number one offense against the number one defense, and then the second teams had a chance to run eight plays each.

After both teams had a short break for water, the two lined up to play two 12-minute quarters.

Liberty scored first, and then Anahuac answered with a Brayden Sutch 15-yard touchdown pass to Darion Williams with 9:37 left in the second quarter.

The Panthers of Liberty answered quickly as Frankie Marez raced 70 yards for the touchdown.

Anahuac needed only a couple of minutes to match the Liberty score as Oscar Garza hit the sideline for a 53-yard score with 7:11 left in the scrimmage.

On the last play of the scrimmage, Darius Richardson scored on a tough 33-yard run and Anahuac ended the night with a bang.

Anahuac will have one more scrimmage against Hardin-Jefferson on Thursday evening at Kyle White Stadium.