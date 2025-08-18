Tarkington welcomes pair of squads for scrimmage Posted in: Sports Dalton Bottos of Tarkington heads to the end zone against Northside in a three-team scrimmage held on Friday night at A.L. Nelson Stadium. Brayden Fregia of Hull-Daisetta looks upfield against Northside on Friday night in Tarkington during a scrimmage. TARKINGTON– There was some football on the prairie last Friday night as the Tarkington Longhorns hosted the Hull-Daisetta Bobcats and ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!