Arrest made in cyclist's death

An accident last April on the county's west side resulted in the death of a bicyclist on FM 1405 and McKinney Road near Baytown; now, an arrest has been made in Louisiana.

According to information from the Chambers County Sheriff's Office, Douglas Smith was arrested on a manslaughter charge for the April 18 death of Adrian Combs by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to the CCSO, Combs was allegedly struck by Smith, who was said to be driving recklessly and actively on his phone at the time of the incident.

Combs was in the real estate business with his father, former Chambers County Commissioner Pct. 4 Billy Combs,

"Adrian was an outstanding member of our business community and a committed athlete as well as an avid cyclist," said District Attorney Cheryl Lieck Henry.

The CCSO reminds motorists that cyclists have the right and privilege to operate safely on the roads, calling the event a tragedy and sending deepest condolences to the Combs family.

"This should be a wake up call to all that use their telephone while operating a motor vehicle on Chambers County roads and highways. Adrian will be deeply missed by all of those who knew and loved him," Lieck said.

Smith, 60, is from Baytown and was identified at the time of the accident as the driver of a Chevy truck, actually stopping and making the call to 911 himself.