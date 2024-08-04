Liberty County Sheriff’s Office searches for Missing Person

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division along with the assistance from Texas EquuSearch was in the 16100 block of Highway 321 on Sunday, August 4, 2024, attempting to locate Ralph Dewayne Campbell who was reported missing on August 1, 2024. The search was discontinued around 7:00 pm and is expected to resume Monday morning August 5, 2024.

Ralph Dewayne Cambpell is a 65-year-old white male, 5’11’’, with partially gray hair. Cambpell lives in the 16100 block of Highway 321 and was last seen walking in the ditch near the front of his residence. According to a neighbor friend, Cambell was recently released from the hospital and does have some serious medical issues. He was last seen wearing camo shorts, denim shirts with the sleeves cut off, and brown flip flops.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office urges anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ralph Dewayne Cambpell to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 936-336-4500.