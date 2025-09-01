Barbers Hill doubles up New Caney 28-14

NEW CANEY– It was a battle of the Eagles at Randall Reed Stadium on Friday night, and after a tight contest, the Barbers Hill Eagles mustered a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to take the win over New Caney 28-14.

The first week of the season, both squads came to play, but it was Babers Hill that found a way to win, with both teams tied at 14-14 late in the contest.

Barbers Hill would get on the scoreboard first as Brady Barrier connected with Garner Poole on a 25-yard score and a 6-0 lead just four minutes into the game.

New Caney responded with a score of their own on a touchdown pass, and after the PAT kick, they would move in front 7-6 in the opening quarter.

Late in the second quarter, Barbers Hill would move back in front on a Barrier 23-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Bonnet Jr. and a 13-7 halftime lead.

The score stayed the same until New Caney would retake the lead on a 25-yard touchdown reception by Corey Johnson and a 14-13 advantage early in the fourth quarter.

Darren Jordan then gave Barbers Hill the lead back for good by scoring on a 13-yard rushing touchdown with four minutes left in the game. Barrier made it a 21-14 lead by rushing in on the two-point conversion.

The Barbers Hill defense then recovered a New Caney fumble at their eight-yard line moments later, and Barrier ran it in from there on the next play, and Barbers Hill opened the season with a 28-14 victory.

Jordan finished with 90 yards rushing on 15 carries, and Barrier finished six of 15 passing for 84 yards.

Barbers Hill will visit Freedom Field on Thursday night to face off with the Manvel Mavericks.