East Chambers rushing attack too much for Rice Consolidated

ALTAIR– JD Zurby and Koby Jones combined for 237 yards rushing and four touchdowns as the East Chambers Buccaneers rolled to a season-opening 35-10 victory over Rice Consolidated on Friday night at Raiders Stadium.

The Buccaneers scored touchdowns in the first and second quarters to lead 14-7 at the break.

In the third quarter, with East Chambers leading 21-7, Zurby raced 75 yards for a touchdown, and the Buccaneers led 28-7 in the third quarter.

Rice Consolidated kicked a field goal in the fourth quarter to make it a 28-10 game, but an EC touchdown later in the fourth quarter put the game out of reach and made it 35-10.

Zurby rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns while Jones added 107 yards on the ground and two scores.

Rashard Hale chipped in with 48 yards rushing. Josh Smith added a rushing touchdown for the Buccaneers. Ethan West had an interception on the defensive side of the ball.

East Chambers will host the Hardin-Jefferson Hawks on Friday night.