CCSO warning public about scam

Scams are nothing new, and it is always important to stay vigilant, prompting the Chambers County Sheriff's Office to alert locals to a scam currently making the rounds.

According to the information posted on the sheriff's office's Facebook page, a scam is circulating, and they are pretending to be deputies with the department.

"Scammers are pretending to be deputies from the Chambers County Sheriff'sSheriff's Office and telling residents they have outstanding warrants. These criminals are asking people to send money or make payments to 'clear' the warrants," the post reads.

The CCSO asks anyone who receives a call to hang up and call their office at 409-267-2500 immediately.

"The Chambers County Sheriff 's Office will NEVER ask for money or payments over the phone to handle any legal matters, including warrants. If you receive a call like this, it is a scam! Do not provide any personal information or send money."