Chambers County Jail Log

DISCLAIMER: The following persons were arrested and booked into the Chambers County Jail. Individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. NOTE that NOT all persons allegedly charged committed the crime. Perhaps the individual was arrested in Chambers County on outstanding warrant(s) or for violating the law while in Chambers County and or their cases are dismissed or disposed after further review by a judge.

Sunday, September 15, 2024-Saturday, September 21, 2024

September 15, the following individuals were arrested for:

DAVID ALAN PETERSON, of Dayton, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

TAYLOR HILL STARK, of Vidor, was arrested for assault causes bodily injury of a family member.

NESTOR GABRIEL REYES-SABILLON, of Irving, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

VICTOR FERNANDEZ, of Baytown, was arrested on a warrant for assault cause bodily injury.

CORDELL BERNARD KELLEY, of Lake Worth, FL., was arrested for possession of marijuana less than 2oz. and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

September 16, the following individuals were arrested for:

ROBERT EARL ORR, of Baytown, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance PG1/1-B less than 1 gram.

ALYONA GRACE ANARINO, of Houston, was arrested on warrants for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance PG1 greater than 1 gram and or less than 4 grams, smuggling aliens and prohibited substance and or item in a correction facility.

ANGELA LORRAINE GUERRERO, of Houston, was arrested on a warrant for driving while intoxicated and prohibited substance and or item in a correction facility.

JALEN COOPER, of Houston, was arrested on warrants for IND-engaging in organized crime and IND-theft of property greater than $2,500 and or less than $30K,

KRISTY BASKINS, of Crosby, was arrested on a warrant for MTR-possession of a controlled substance PG1/1-B greater than 4 grams and or less than 200 grams.

KEITHRICK WILLIAMS, of La Porte, was arrested on a warrant for MTR-theft of a firearm.

DENNIS LEO PERRY, of Winnie, was arrested for a parole violation.

September 17, the following individuals were arrested for:

TRAVIS JACOB DEEN, of Cove, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance PG1/1-B greater than 1 gram and or less than 4 grams.

ERIC JASPER SCROGGINS, of Livingston, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance PH1/1-B greater than 4 grams and or less than 200 grams.

RICHARD NIXON, of Houston, was arrested for failure to identify a fugitive with intent, parole violation and aggravated assault.

September 18, the following individuals were arrested for:

THOMAS BOXIE, of Winnie, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

ANNIE DANIELLE MATTHEWS, of Winnie, was arrested on a warrant for burglary of a habitation.

September 19, the following individuals were arrested for:

DELTON LIPPON, of Sulpher, LA., was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

LORENZO P PETRY, of Beaumont, was arrested for possession of marijuana greater than 2oz and or less than 4oz.

MILTON LEE COURT, of Anahuac, was arrested on a warrant for theft of property greater than $2,500 and or less than $30K.

AMY JOHNSTON, of Baytown, was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance PG1/1-B greater than 1 gram and or less than 4 grams and possession of a controlled substance PG1/1-B less than 1 gram.

ALBERTO RODRIGUEZ PARDO, of Houston, was arrested on a warrant for MTR-fraud use and or possession of identifying information.

September 20, the following individuals were arrested for:

ASHLEY DOLORES BAILES, of Baytown, was arrested on a warrant for AOSS-possession of a controlled substance PG1/1-B less than 1 gram.

BRIAN CHISTOPHER ADAMS, of Dayton, was arrested on warrants for theft of property greater than $100 and or less than $750 and fraud and or destroyed and or removed and or concealed price tag.

PAMELA FLECTCHER, of Anahuac, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance PG1 less than 1 gram.

September 21, the following individuals were arrested for:

CHRISTOPHER TREVINO, of Houston, was arrested on a warrant for reckless driving.

JORDAN CHRISTENBERRY, of Dayton, was arrested on a warrant for criminal mischief greater than $2,500 and or less than $30K.

JUSTIN BONDS, of Baytown, was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

CANDIDO MADARIAGA, of Winnie, was arrested for deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm.