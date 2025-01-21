Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Chambers County Weather Update

Chambers County
Chambers County continues to monitor Winter Weather Event Enzo and is actively coordinating with state and local partners to respond to any needs.

 

Current Weather Outlook:

  • The system is moving offshore, and the worst of it should pass by this afternoon.
  • Impacts may persist through Thursday afternoon as melting snow refreezes, creating the potential for black ice.
  • Temperatures are expected to hover around freezing today and tomorrow, with warming anticipated Thursday afternoon.
  • Freezing fog is possible Thursday morning, so please exercise caution.

 

Chambers County Response Preparedness:

  • EMS: Staff and resources are staged throughout the County to ensure timely responses.
  • CCSO: Deputies continue to respond to calls as needed.
  • Warming Centers: None are currently open, but plans are in place to activate centers if needed due to extended power or water outages.

 

Closures:

  • Chambers County offices will remain closed through tomorrow, January 22.
  • The landfill and citizen collection stations (box sites) will also remain closed through January 22.
  • All park restroom facilities are closed until further notice.

 

Safety Reminders for Residents:

  • Stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary to avoid hazardous conditions.
  • Position heaters safely to prevent fires or carbon monoxide poisoning.
  • In case of emergencies, call 9-1-1 immediately.

We appreciate your cooperation and encourage everyone to prioritize safety during this weather event. Updates will be shared as the situation evolves.

