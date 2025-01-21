Chambers County Weather Update
Posted in:
Chambers County continues to monitor Winter Weather Event Enzo and is actively coordinating with state and local partners to respond to any needs.
Current Weather Outlook:
- The system is moving offshore, and the worst of it should pass by this afternoon.
- Impacts may persist through Thursday afternoon as melting snow refreezes, creating the potential for black ice.
- Temperatures are expected to hover around freezing today and tomorrow, with warming anticipated Thursday afternoon.
- Freezing fog is possible Thursday morning, so please exercise caution.
Chambers County Response Preparedness:
- EMS: Staff and resources are staged throughout the County to ensure timely responses.
- CCSO: Deputies continue to respond to calls as needed.
- Warming Centers: None are currently open, but plans are in place to activate centers if needed due to extended power or water outages.
Closures:
- Chambers County offices will remain closed through tomorrow, January 22.
- The landfill and citizen collection stations (box sites) will also remain closed through January 22.
- All park restroom facilities are closed until further notice.
Safety Reminders for Residents:
- Stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary to avoid hazardous conditions.
- Position heaters safely to prevent fires or carbon monoxide poisoning.
- In case of emergencies, call 9-1-1 immediately.
We appreciate your cooperation and encourage everyone to prioritize safety during this weather event. Updates will be shared as the situation evolves.