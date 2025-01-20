TxDOT urges drivers to stay off roadways

BEAUMONT – The Texas Department of Transportation is urging drivers to stay home, only travel if necessary and avoid hazardous road conditions during this winter weather event.

TxDOT crews have been monitoring conditions and pretreating major highway bridges, ramps, and overpasses. Drivers are reminded to allow work crews plenty of room to operate and slow down when approaching them. While TxDOT and its crews do their best to keep the roadways safe, it’s up to drivers to do their part and take precautions when driving in hazardous winter conditions.

TxDOT encourages drivers to plan ahead by checking weather forecasts and visiting www.DriveTexas.org to see conditions and closures.

Winter weather creates unpredictable and dangerous driving conditions. While travel is strongly discouraged, if travel is necessary, drivers are encouraged to use extreme caution and follow the winter safety travel tips below.