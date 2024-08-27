Community Building Named for Late Constable

Chambers County Commissioners Court voted Aug. 27 to honor the late Pct. 3 Constable Donnie Standley by naming a community building after him. Double Bayou Community Building will now be named Constable Donnie Standley Double Bayou Community Building.

Constable Donnie Standley passed away on May 16, 2024. A plaque bearing the late Constable's name, along with a new sign, will be installed at the Community Building.

Family and coworkers attended the session where the following resolution was read and approved:

"WHEREAS, Donald Earl Standley, better known to most as Donnie, was born in Anahuac, Texas on March 21, 1954 to Earl and Mary Lou Standley; and

"WHEREAS, Donnie attended Anahuac and Galveston Ball High School before graduating in 1973; and

"WHEREAS, Donnie married his sweetheart, Donna Metcalf Standley, in 1980 and together they shared two daughters: Crystal and Lindsey; and

"WHEREAS, Donnie worked for many years at Brown and Root before becoming a full time cowboy; and

"WHEREAS, Donnie was a cowboy through and through - kind to all, honest to a fault and dedicated to his family; and

"WHEREAS, Donnie was elected as Chambers County Precinct 3 Constable in 2005 and served his community faithfully for nearly 20 years; and

"WHEREAS, Donnie was a great husband, father and friend and an asset to Chambers County not only because of the position that he held, but also because of the person that he was.

"NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, we, the Commissioners Court of Chambers County, Texas, do hereby recognize the many years of dedicated service of Donald Earl Standley hereby commemorate his legacy as a great cowboy and lawman by renaming the Double Bayou Community Building in his honor.

"Resolved this 27th day of August 2024."