Man arrested on drug/evading charges

ANAHUAC — A traffic stop last week has led to a man being arrested on a narcotics charge and two separate evading arrest charges after failing to stop his vehicle.

The incident occurred on Thursday, Aug. 24, when Chambers County Crime Prevention Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Donnie Thompson of Anahuac near Main Street and FM 563 around noon.

The vehicle had fled the scene, and while fleeing, the driver is alleged to have thrown out a large bag that was suspected to be illegal contraband.

Still fleeing north on FM 563, the driver crashed into a fence and began running on foot. The subject was taken into custody shortly after, and there was evidence discovered indicating that the subject was dealing narcotics.

According to a new release from the CCSO, deputies later located the bag thrown out by the driver and found it contained approximately 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine.

Thompson was taken into custody and charged with evading in a motor vehicle, evading on foot, tampering with evidence, and manufacture/deliver controlled substance penalty group 1.