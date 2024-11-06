Dairy Queen's future up in the air

ANAHUAC – For the first time in nearly 50 years, Dairy Queen has closed its doors and the community wonders if it's temporary or permanent.

Well, the community just might have a say in that matter.

DQ Manager Glinda Joyce Wells said that at the moment, the longtime fast food business is closed to get a thorough cleaning. She did not elaborate on what precipitated the decision to close for cleaning and sanitizing.

She did, however, mention that even though the staff is still employed, there is a struggle to reopen the restaurant. Although Wells did not give details, she did say there is a “David and Goliath battle” between the owner, who is not identified, and American Dairy Queen Corporation.

Anahuac Dairy Queen is the longest-running restaurant in Anahuac, opening in November 1977.

According to old Progress newspaper articles, the original owners and managers were Bubba and Lynda Peddy.

The November 1977 article lists the employees when DQ opened – Benita Byron, Patsy Duniphin, Kym Harmon, Vanessa Jenkins, Melody Jenkins, Mary Martin, April Meyers, Laura Peddy, Jamie Rector, Mona Schweinle, Gwen Carrington, Mary Cooper, Kevin Hinze, Jewel Humphrey, Mary Alice Jackson, Geraldine Jackson, Pam Moss, Gina Peddy and Randy Thomas.

Nita Walker was the assistant manager and Carl Steagall was assistant manager trainee.

“I remember this so well,” said Tylene Watts Wilcox. “Bubba and Lynda were like the heroes of Anahuac! We ate there often.”

“My favorite was the chili cheese burrito! It was delicious,” Wilcox continued.

“I was in Jackie Stone’s third grade class and we walked from the elementary school (now the middle school) to Dairy Queen soon after it opened,” remembers Michelle Brandon.

“If I recall correctly, one of our classmates was moving. Mrs. Stone asked him what he wanted to do before he moved and he asked to go to Dairy Queen, so we did. I think I got a banana split.”

Anahuac Dairy Queen has continued to serve the public through the decades, becoming the main place where everyone goes after the games for a sandwich or a Blizzard and everything in between.

The restaurant also serves as an amicable place for senior citizens to get out to socialize and enjoy an inexpensive meal.

The restaurant has also trained countless teens through the years, giving them skills to take with them beyond their first job.

Wells said the owner has invited comments from the community on what their local Dairy Queen means to them. Positive comments can be sent to https://www.dairyqueen.com/en-us/contact-us/.

Back in 1977, Lynda Peddy spoke of her goals “We hope to offer the people of Anahuac the cleanest, most courteous and most efficient Dairy Queen in the state.”

Forty-seven years later, Manager Glinda Wells echoes the sentiment as she and her crew wait to see whether the little restaurant can once again serve the community in the cleanest, most courteous and most efficient way it can.

“I care deeply about this store and my fellow employees and, most importantly, my community,” she said.

“This closure will have a ripple effect through all of our town if it does not reopen.”