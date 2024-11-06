Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
TRUMP WINS, TARKINGTON STAYS BUSY

Russell Payne
russell.payne@thevindicator.com
The 2024 election will be one for the record books, as Donald Trump will again be heading to the White House, and local voters in Tarkington were busy making several important decisions. 

Turnout was the highest ever recorded in Liberty County, as 57.44% of registered voters made their opinion heard. That number comes out to 31,337 people, and the polls stayed busy. The release of early voting totals was delayed due to heavy turnout, as all polls must be closed to release that information. 

Trump overwhelmingly won the county for the third consecutive presidential election, and voters had a record turnout locally, including in the Tarkington area, where all of the contested local races were on the ballot, including a second attempt to pass a bond referendum this year. 

The bond, which was the second on the ballot in Tarkington ISD this calendar year, was for $80 million and would have seen the construction of a new elementary campus and upgrades across the district. However, voters rejected the proposal once again. 

TISD voters also had multiple races on the ballot for the Board of Trustees and there will be a couple of new board members going forward. 

In the race for Position 4, incumbent Dwayne Stovall led all voters to take the night, ahead of Jared Keith, Kristen Fuller and Matthew Douglas. 

In the contest for Position 5, voters decided to replace Pete Vandver, the incumbent, who came in third. Leading that race was Jason Ward, while David Tackett came in second. 

Position 6 will have a new representative, as incumbent Cory Anderson did not run for reelection. Voters gave Jackie Flores the nod in that contest, defeating James Hyde and Kristen Cheramie brought up the end. 

Finally, voters in TISD reelected incumbent board member Lan Gulledge in a race with Ricky Massie. 

Voters on the prairie stayed busy as they had the only contested race at a county level, as voters made their voices heard in the Liberty County Constable Pct. 5 race between Republican incumbent David Hunter and write-in challenger James Gardiner. While the challenger was able to muster 1,000 write-in votes, it was not enough to counter Hunter’s 3,745. 

Other races of local interest saw incumbent Republican Congressman Brian Babin in the race for District 36 fended off Democratic challenger Dayna Steele in a race that includes Liberty, Chambers, Newton, Jasper, Tyler and Hardin counties, as well as portions of Jefferson County and southeastern Harris County. 

Finally, Janis Holt will officially head to Austin as the new House District 18 State Representative. Holt soundly defeated Libertarian challenger Seth Steele to represent Liberty, Hardin and San Jacinto counties and a portion of east Montgomery County. 

 

Election 

Early Voting  

TOTALS 

Presidential 

Donald Trump, R 

Kamala Harris, D 

Chase Oliver, L 

Jill Stein, G 

 

20,548 

4,418 

58 

28 

 

25,182 

5,923 

88 

35 

Senate 

Ted Cruz, R 

Colin Allred, D 

Ted Brown, L 

 

19,753 

4,731 

420 

 

23,926 

6,400 

634 

US Representative, District 36 

Brian Babin, R 

Dayna Steele, D 

 

 

20,400 

4,209 

 

 

24,826 

5,670 

House District 18 

Janis Holt, R 

Seth Steele, L 

 

20,266 

3,055 

 

24,738 

4,102 

Constable Pct. 5 

S. David Hunter, R 

James W. Gardiner 

 

3,105 

834 

 

3,745 

1,000 

Tarkington ISD Bond 

For 

Against 

 

1,830 

2,028 

 

2,178 

2,458 

Tarkington ISD Trustee 4 

Matthew Douglas 

Jared Keith 

Dwayne Stovall 

Kristin Fuller 

 

468 

848 

1,238 

770 

 

574 

966 

1,488 

929 

Tarkington ISD Trustee 5  

Jason Ward 

David Tackett 

Pete Vandver 

 

1,448 

1,058 

725 

 

1,769 

1,234 

865 

Tarkington ISD Trustee 6 

Jackie Flores 

Kirsten Cheramie 

James Hyde 

 

1,554 

493 

1,042 

 

1,876 

596 

1,216 

Tarkington ISD Trustee 7 

Lane Gulledge 

Ricky Massie 

 

2,158 

1,111 

 

2,567 

1,337 

 

Election 

Results Unopposed Races 

District Attorney 

Jennifer L. Bergman, R 

Sheriff 

Robert “Bobby” Rader, R 

County Attorney 

Matthew Poston, R 

Commissioner Pct. 1 

Bruce Karbowski, R 

Commissioner Pct. 3 

David S. Whitmire, R 

Constable Pct. 1 

Tammy Bishop, R 

Constable Pct. 2 

John Tucker, R 

Constable Pct. 3 

Mark “Maddog” Davison, R 

Constable Pct. 4 

Robert Earl “Robby” Thornton Jr., R 

Constable Pct. 6 

Zack Harkness, R 

County Tax Assessor-Collector 

Richard “Ricky” L. Brown, R 

 

 

