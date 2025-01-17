Economic development at forefront

Economic development is a complex network of varying branches working together for the benefit of a community and it stands at the forefront in Chambers County.

The Chambers County Department of Economic Development and Grant Management details the many aspects of economic development and its importance.

"It's a lot to learn and it's so interconnected. There are so many parts of it. There are so many facets to it," said Samantha Humphrey, director of the department and public information officer.

A simplified definition of economic development is the combined efforts of industry, government, the public and education systems to better the quality of life for residents.

Industries often look at a combination of residents with the right skill set, a welcoming community and a government willing to work with the company.

Economic developers assist local businesses with maintaining a customer base and expanding their reach while bringing new businesses to an area through marketing.

School systems prepare students to become skillful employees. Governments assist in developing the infrastructure, such as drainage, electricity and roadways, to support a growing population and new businesses.

"Chambers County is really unique in the fact that we have some infrastructure in place that makes it attractive to companies," Humphrey said.

Humphrey described the "trifecta of opportunity for shipping and distribution" as having shipping opportunities through ports, interstate access and railways. Humphrey noted the importance of the county's gas and oil production and having a government that is friendly to development through road and drainage improvements.

"While Chambers County is very blessed to have a thriving job market, as it's grown, we've needed additional grocery stores, retail, recreation," Humphrey said. "Economic development helps to bring those entities in."

The department has let Chambers County develop organically, but recently decided to develop a master plan as the county is the sixth fastest growing county in the country.

One example of this is a thoroughfare plan, scheduled to finish this month, created for the county with help from the Houston-Galveston Area Council. The 50-year plan details potential roadways throughout the county to reserve right-of-way for development.

Each area of the county has unique needs. Western Chambers County has seen a lot of industrial growth, so the focus has been on developing transportation. Mid-Chambers County has seen a lot of residential growth and it's moving towards the eastern side of the county. Infrastructure development is the focus for east Chambers County to prepare for the population growth, according to Humphrey.

"It's more about constantly evaluating your community and making sure that you're providing the services and support that they need," Humphrey said. "I think each area needs attention. I think they just need it in different ways."

The county's office focuses primarily on community development and small business and non-profit support, according to Humphrey.

The department works with the Small Business Development Center at Lee College, Bayton-West Chambers County Economic Development Foundation and the three chambers of commerce within the county for small business support.

The department also creates planning strategies, identifies possible infrastructure challenges for government and industry, provides general business guidance and provides marketing guidance.

Occasionally, there are small business grants, and the department manages about $60 million in government grants to create infrastructure to support population growth and address residents' issues, according to Humphrey.

Humphrey recommends small businesses and non-profits find a grant they are interested in before contacting the department for assistance in applications. Assistance ranges from proofreading to collecting information to helping with post-grant requirements.

"It's really important to us that every resident in Chambers County has the opportunity to find gainful employment and to have opportunities to access education or resources that help them improve their job outcome," Humphrey said.

Humphrey and her team organized a job fair for Jan. 15, which includes businesses from across the county.

Humphrey said she is excited to have employers hiring at every skill level, from no job experience to advanced degree requirements. Representatives from Lee College and Workforce Development will provide assistance in creating resumes.

"It'll be a really good opportunity for people to talk to employers and then also the networking that will be available is gonna be really beneficial to a lot of people," Humphrey said.

Aside from the job fair, the department organizes the County Judge's Hurricane Conference every June for government agencies to prepare for the hurricane season. The Youth Project Show, a livestock show, is also organized by the department to promote animal agriculture and financial responsibility.

The department even provides funds for Gatorfest and the Texas Rice Festival through the Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund. The state collects an occupancy tax for each hotel room, and a portion of the tax is returned to the county for use at events promoting hotel occupancy.

"We're always happy to answer questions or provide guidance for anything," Humphrey said. "Even if it's not our purview, we don't mind directing them to the right places."

Services are free of charge, but making an appointment prior to visiting is recommended for the best assistance.

The office is located at 508 S. Main St., Anahuac. For more information, questions, or to make an appointment, the office can be reached at 409-267-2692.