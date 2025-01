The following school have announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 21 and Wednesday, Jan. 22 out of an abundance of caution due to the impending winter weather. We will update additional closures as they become available:

Liberty ISD

Dayton ISD

Hardin ISD

Tarkington ISD

Cleveland ISD

Hull-Daisetta ISD

Devers ISD

CrossWay Academy

Lee College

Liberty Christian Academy

Premier High School

ILTexas Campuses