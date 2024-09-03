Gatorfest organizers focused on community

ANAHUAC — Organizers of the Texas Gatorfest are gearing up for the 2024 edition, and they are setting their sights on bringing back the community spirit of the annual gathering.

According to Katelynn Rose Smith, executive director of the Anahuac Area Chamber of Commerce, the event is about community and the opportunity to educate attendees about the alligator population and the habitat, especially when they outnumber local residents three to one.

“Our goal is to ensure that Gatorfest is a blessing to our community, not a burden. With your support, we can make this year’s festival truly special. Come be a part of the excitement and help us honor our heritage,” she said.

The event has been a big attraction in the community dating back to its beginnings in 1989, and events kick off this weekend with the annual cookoff, pageant and Twilight 5K.

“Since 1989, Gatorfest has not only celebrated the rich history and spirit of our community but has also become a vital economic driver for our town,” she said.

The cookoff is set for Friday and Saturday with categories including cocktail, kid’s burger, dessert, oysters, rice, Bloody Mary, chicken, ribs, gator and brisket, so there should be plenty of good grub for everyone.

There is also a street dance planned on both nights, as Carlos Fernandez opens for Austin Tellez at 8 p.m. Friday, and on Saturday, Mud Creek Revival hits the stage at 8 p.m.

The pageant will again include Miss/ Mr. Tot, Little Queen/ King, Princess, Junior Queen and Queen. Winners will be ambassadors for the Gatorfest, chamber and the Anahuac community.

The community will also have a chance to purchase official Gatorfest swag, including the new t-shirt from the Anahuac NHS, on the mornings of Sept. 11-13 at Kyle White Stadium from 7 to 8 a.m.

The big event kicks off next weekend and runs Sept. 14-16 at Fort Anahuac Park, and as always, visitors can expect a unique coastal Texas experience.

This year, visitors can expect some of the many popular activities that have become synonymous with the event, including airboat rides, out-of-this-world food, an assortment of unique vendors, carnival rides, and, of course, the always famous beer garden.

Organizers have assembled quite the lineup of entertainers this year, with headliners like Kolby Cooper and Wyatt Flores.

The music starts on Friday at 6:30 p.m. with The Haulers and Cody Hibbard opening for Cooper.

Saturday music fans will be entertained by Logan Lotz & The Rock Bottom Band, Dawson Drake, the always memorable Josh Ward, and Flores, and the show gets underway at 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, old rockers will enjoy a tribute to Journey when Escape takes the stage at 3:30 p.m. in tribute to the popular rockers once fronted by Steve Perry.

For fans of the Gator Country exhibit, well, organizers are excited to announce they are coming back, and there will be no charge for the many exhibits they will have on hand. That includes the return of Kong, a massive gator at the park, who is sure to thrill the crowd.

Festival tickets are available at texasgatorfest.com.

Ticket Prices:

3 Day Pass - $30

Friday -

Adult - $15 admission

Senior (65 plus), Active Duty/First Responders - $5

Children (6 to 12) - $5

Children (5 and under) - Free

Saturday

Adult - $20 admission

Senior (65 plus), Active Duty/First Responders - $10

Children (6 to 12) - $10

Children (5 and under) - Free

Sunday

Adult - $10admission

Senior (65 plus), Active Duty/First Responders - $5

Children - Free

Organizers are also looking for volunteers at the event. According to Rose Smith, the event needs around 300 volunteers to assist the 50 event ambassadors at Gatorfest. Volunteers will receive a parking pass, free entry, and a T-shirt.

“This festival wouldn’t be possible without your unwavering support, and we are all incredibly grateful for your contributions,” she said.

For more information on Gatorfest or to volunteer, call the chamber at 409-267-4190.