Gatorfest Pageant set for this weekend

On Saturday, Sept. 7, the Alligator Capital of Texas will host the Texas GATORFEST Pageants to crown the new 2024 royalty.

The pageant committee, led by ambassadors Kristan Anderson and Britni Sonnier, welcomes everyone to attend and support the Chambers County contestant at the AISD Auditorium.

The newly crowned royalty will begin their reign at the Texas GATORFEST the following weekend, Friday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 15, and it will continue throughout the year at various events.

Starting off the day at 9 a.m. will be the Mr. Gator Tot Pageant, chaired by Brooke Royer. The contestants are Walker Freimuller, Matias Sustaita, Morgan Perez, Truman Edwards, Jordyn Tarver, Amir St Andre, Rhai'el Wells, Easton Wright and Samuel Chavez.

Next up at 9:30 a.m. will be the Miss Gator Tot Pageant, also chaired by Brooke Royer. The contestants are Honey Teran, Letty Legget, Mirabel Vargas, Annie Smith, Allie Smith, MadiLynne Rogers, Hadlee Dugas, Olivia Terry, Willow Kite, Kamwryn Brewer, Audrey Clawson, Carmen Williams, June Yazinski, Abigail Rivas and Millie Magana.

The Little Gator Queen Pageant, chaired by La'Shebia Raymond, will be held at 10 a.m. The contestants competing for this title are Austin Smith, Kyler King, Caroline Boyer, Brady Jacobson, Maizie Lancon, Arianna Rivas, Camilla Williams, Scarlett Childress, Becca Vest, Juliana Vargas, Ellie Vincent, Olivia De La Cruz, Evelynn Hernandez, Isla Kucera, Delilah Daniel, Jentry Nettles, Sofia Lopez, Tinsley Nelson, Liberty Jones, Maisyn Willis.

Shortly following will be the Little Gator King Pageant at 11 a.m., also chaired by La'Shebia Raymond. Kase Tanner, Asa Rutland, Justin Crew Martin, Cylas Carrington and Jaxxon Brown will compete for this crown.

At 2 p.m., the Princess Pageant will be chaired by Jordan Edwards. Entering this pageant is Wylie Jo Humphrey, Sawyer Smith, Lila Bertrand, Callyn Carrington, Jaxyn Phillips, Gemma Kucera, Anistyn Rutland, Kyler Garrison, Laken Thompson, Lorigan Nelson, Tevyn Williams, Braxtyn Daniel, Adaline Marshall, Piper Wischnewsky, Cambri McDaniel, Texas Jones, Ramsey Wilcox, Brenlee Kinnamon, Finley, Threadgill and Karsyn Williams.

Starting at 4 p.m. will be the Junior Queen Pageant chaired by Maci Teran. Gracelyn Garza, Irelynn Milligan, Cadence Dugat, Madison Snook, Presley Wischnewsky, Aubrey Chandler, Story Thistle, Jasmine Alexander, Arielle Alexander, Skylar Gore, Aubree Hill, Kacelyn Williams, Madelyn Wilson-Crump, Ella Lowrey, Lorelai Johnson, Kamryn Schuelzky and Jordyn Brooks will be contending for this crown.

Finishing off the day at 7 p.m. will be the Senior Queen Pageant chaired by Amanda Abshier. This title not only comes with the honor of representing the Texas GATORFEST, but is also awarded with a $5,000 academic scholarship. Competing for the Senior Queen crown will be Taylor Trainer, Phoenix Garza, Addison Dugat, Hannah Anderson, Taylin Woodall, Lana Bogue, Keely Butler, Brailey Watts, Lanecia Schonberg, Cadence Cardwell, Kenli LaGrone, Emma Hillyer, Cecilee Neathery, Nadia Espinoza and Peyton Noack Scott.

The 2024 Texas GATORFEST Pageant Committee extends much gratitude to all of the sponsors and volunteers that have helped make this year's pageants possible. For more information please contact the Texas GATORFEST office:

(409)267-4190/ katelynn@texasgatorfest.com