Hitchcock shuts down Anahuac 48-7

HITCHCOCK–It looked like the 2025 season might be quite the thrill ride early on, as MyQuiet Davis thrilled fans with an interception for a score on the play's first game, but that was the most exciting it would be for Anahuac.

After that, it was all Hitchcock in a 48-7 win over Anahuac in the season opener for both teams.

The Panthers traveled to Bulldog Stadium for a matchup with the No. 9-ranked Hitchcock Bulldogs in both teams' season opener on Friday night.

With an early 7-0 lead by the Panthers, the Bulldogs went to work, scoring 48 straight points in the victory.

Justin Netterville played well for the defense and led the team with 12 tackles. Freshman Cooper Hutchins recovered his own fumble, which he also caused for the defense.

Sophomore Jaytwan Dowdye led the offense with 49 yards rushing on 10 carries for a 4.9-yard average.

It will be a short week for the Panthers as they will play a Thursday night game against Woodville in the home opener at Kyle White Stadium.

Hitchcock will be on the road as they head to Hamshire-Fannett.