Lady Panthers show tournament grit

ANAHUAC – The Lady Panthers Softball hosted a three-day tournament last weekend and invited schools representing six different zip codes to come out and play.

Here is a quick breakdown of the games:

Thursday, Anahuac won over Hardin Jefferson 6-5 and tied 2-2 with Hamshire-Fannett. Friday, they won two games against Cleveland 5-2 and over Deweyville 3-2.

Saturday, two more wins were in store for the Lady Panthers as they handled Woodville 9-0 and Kirbyville 3-1

“As a team, we have a lot of returning starters coming back from a great year last year.” Anahuac Head Softball Coach and Girls Athletics Coordinator Jackson Gore said beforehand, “We will see what we’re made of this weekend with the caliber of teams we’re playing.”

With an overall weekend record of 5-0-1, the hometown softball veterans shot first and asked questions later.

Since taking over the program, Gore has taken the ladies to the playoffs every season, winning the first round for the first time in over a decade last year.

“I knew it could be special. But I can honestly say it’s not because of me. These kids have 100% bought into what I am selling. They are the reason for the success of this program,” Gore said.

For some back story on the leader of the Lady Panthers, Gore grew up in Kirbyville playing ball under the tutelage of another local hero, Greg Neece. Playing college baseball and attending Stephen F. Austin State University on a scholarship, Gore would coach with the Lumberjacks for two more years after graduating. Like a proper feel-good story, he started his high school coaching career in his hometown. Gore then made the move to Anahuac in 2021.

After the last out was called and the big stadium lights were turned off, Gore reflected, “My kids played really well this weekend. We faced a lot of challenges with some injuries and people playing out of position. We came together as a team and scratched out five wins this weekend against some quality opponents. It was great to see it!”

For the number nerds and number crunchers.

Week 1 Tournament Results and stand out players:

Record 5-0-1

Overall, as a team stats;

Offensive:

.366 AVG

.480 OBP

37 hits

14 stolen bases

Defensive:

.953 Fielding %

106 total chances

Pitching:

2.7 ERA

.260 Batting average against

15 strikeouts

Offensive Player for the weekend:

Jayda Granger- 6 for 12 .500BA .600OBP 4 RBI, 7 stolen Bases, 5 runs scored

Defensive Player of the weekend:

Cyann Cook- 20 total Chances, 15 Putouts, 2 DBL Plays turned

Brecken Wilpitz- 15 Total Chances, 6 put outs, .1000 field %

Pitcher of the Weekend:

Estefani Palacios- 1-0 on the weekend vs Kirbyville 5 innings pitched 1.75 ERA gave up 1 earned Run