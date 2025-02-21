Kelley keeps making hay in football

ANAHUAC – It was quite a week for Anahuac senior linebacker Tyler Kelley as he prepares to take his talents to the next level.

First, Kelley signed his letter of intent to play football at Blinn College in Brenham, and second, he found out he was a finalist for the Willie Ray Smith Award, basically the Heisman Trophy for Southeast Texas.

Kelley feels blessed on both fronts and is excited to play football at the next level.

"It came down to Blinn and Texas Lutheran University," said Kelley. But playing for a JUCO like Blinn still leaves me with four years of playing at a university.

"It gives me a chance to play for six years and, more importantly, an opportunity to further my education."

Kelley wanted to thank Coach Coleman, the Defensive Coordinator at Blinn.

"He drove all the way to my house to visit me," said Kelley. "That showed me just how bad he wanted me to come play for him."

On Thursday, Kelley found out he was one of the finalists for the Willie Ray Smith Award.

"What an honor it is for me to be mentioned with the best players in Southeast Texas," said Kelley. "I have been playing football since I was 6 years old, and this makes me feel I have been rewarded for all the hard work I have put into it.

The Willie Ray Smith Award winner will be announced on March 23.