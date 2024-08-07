Lightning likely strikes oil tanks

Residents in the Double Bayou/Oak Island area were shaken awake early Sunday morning after two oil tanks erupted in flames.

Residents in the area reported a loud bang during the Sunday morning thunderstorm, with flames engulfing the tanks at the corner of FM 563 and Eagle Ferry Road. A lightning strike is being blamed for the fire. The tanks, owned by Kingwood Exploration, contained crude oil, so air quality was monitored as the smoke traveled eastward.

Fire departments from across the county were called in to fight the large fire – Anahuac, Oak Island-Double Bayou, Hankamer, Wallisville, Smith Point, Beach City, Cove, Winnie and Mont Belvieu all had equipment and personnel on the ground during the event.

State agencies, such as the Texas Railroad Commission, were also on the scene.

The fire was extinguished within a few hours with Eagle Ferry Road and FM 563, closed during the emergency, re-opened by noon.

No injuries were reported and no damage from the fire extended beyond the tank site, said Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Jeffery Choate.

“My office and Chambers County as a whole is grateful for the work of these volunteer fire departments,” said Chambers County Emergency Management Coordinator Ryan Holzaepfel.

“Their professionalism and expertise minimized the impact of what could have been a deadly event.”