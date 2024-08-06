County Breaks Ground on $166 Million Project

ANAHUAC — Members of Commissioners Court and community members gathered on a toasty Aug. 6 morning to break ground on the new Chambers County Justice Center.

Americus Holdings, Ltd. is in charge of the multi-million project with Satterfield & Pontikes completing the construction.

Assistant County Attorney Swayne Simpson, who was the county’s representative in getting the project off the ground, opened the ceremony by quoting Hosea 10:12 –“Sow righteousness for yourselves, reap the fruit of unfailing love, and break up your unplowed ground; for it is time to seek the Lord, until he comes and showers his righteousness on you.”

Congressman Brian Babin spoke on his pride in Chambers County and in the project that will serve its citizens. He reminded those in attendance that the county is the sixth largest-growing county in the United States.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Captain Todd Harris spoke for Sheriff Brian Hawthorne, who was unable to attend the ceremony.

“We thank Chambers County and Americas Holdings for this project that will provide public safety and security,” he said.

“This day has been a long time coming,” said County Judge Jimmy Sylvia.

“It started out in 2015 with a sketch on a napkin. We are finally breaking ground on a project that is a symbol of our collective efforts, shared vision, and our dedication to the well-being of Chambers County for now and well into the future.”

The 67,000 square foot, three-story Justice Center will provide four new courtrooms. The 104,000 square foot, one-story county jail has the capacity for 336 inmates, complete with modern kitchen and laundry facilities.

A 30,000 square foot, two-story Law Enforcement Center features a state-of-the-art crime lab and expanded evidence processing and storage facilities.

The project also calls for the moving of the historic Thomas Jefferson Chambers Home about 100 feet and the re-positioning of the communications tower.

The Chambers County Library will have a new facility between Mikhael Ricks Drive and Willcox Street. It is in its temporary location at the Methodist Center on the corner of Washington Avenue and Beaumont Street.

The county, through the years, has purchased land on the 13-acre site for a total of about $2.8 million.

The complex will be bordered on the north by Miller Street, bounded on the south by North Court Street and Cummings Street, bounded on the west by Bolivar Avenue, and bounded on the east by South Main Street and Washington Avenue. The north end of Washington Avenue and the west end of Cummings will soon be closed as construction begins.