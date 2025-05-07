Man sentenced to life in Double Bayou murder

ANAHUAC – A Dayton man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Chambers County man.

Thomas Andrew Daigle, 28, was sentenced to life behind bars on May 2 for the murder of Scott Privat in the Double Bayou area in 2020 in the court of 253rd State District Judge Chap Cain.

Privat was found dead March 19, 2025 after a call reported a possible deceased individual in the 10000 block of FM 562. At the time of the discovery, investigators with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office observed signs of foul play along with evidence of a crime.

The subsequent investigation spanned several months, and at the time, Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said multiple tips were received through Crime Stoppers and assistance from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

“Detectives revisited the crime scene multiple times, went through large amounts of records of evidentiary value, and conducted dozens of interviews,” a statement from the CCSO said at the time of Daigle’s arrest in July 2020.

Daigle appeared to have been working as an employee for an electrical company out of Dayton on a project at the home and farm of Privat when the incident occurred.

Privat had only lived in Chambers County a short time, having moved from Seabrook. He was considered a well-liked and successful businessman.

“Privat was a very successful businessman and friendly and would give you the shirt off his back,” Hawthorne said.

Hawthorne praised the decision and the work of the office of District Attorney Cheryl Lieck.

“Our office is proud to work alongside dedicated prosecutors and members of the judiciary who understand the importance of holding violent criminals accountable,” Hawthorne said. “We continue to stand with the family of Scott Privat and hope this outcome brings them some measure of peace.”