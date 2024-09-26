Meals on Wheels Delivers More Than Food

When Chambers Health took on the struggling Meals on Wheels program in April 2023, it served 44 community members scattered throughout the county. Today, that program has blossomed into caring for 144 persons, and help is needed to continue the program's success in delivering not only food but hope as well.

The program launched by Chambers Health was initiated after the non-profit organization Senior Citizen Project no longer operated the service. Chambers County also briefly carried out the program.

After becoming part of the Chambers Cares program, Meals on Wheels continued to grow as more and more eligible folks heard about the program and signed up. The program offers frozen, well-balanced meals delivered weekly by staff and volunteers. Extra little goodies such as crackers, juices and granola bars are also given out, as well as the latest issue of The Progress.

The food is supplied through TRIO Community Meals and reimbursed through the Houston-Galveston Area Council.

Although the meals are welcomed, program administrators said that the smiles, conversation and sometimes additional assistance through networking are what's so valuable about the program.

In addition to helping individuals enroll in the meal programs, community health workers assist with addressing other non-medical drivers of health, such as food insecurity, economic stability, and healthcare access.

"We have had people mention that they needed clothing, so we collaborated with the local thrift shop for clothing vouchers," said Director of Grants and Programs Blanca Puga.

Puga added that help in applying for utility assistance programs has also been provided, which is a valuable aspect for participants on a very tight budget. Other assistance includes helping participants with their Medicare program and screening for eligible resources on a local, state and federal level.

Program Manager Christina Dickerson told of an instance where a man could not afford his badly-needed insulin but upon investigation, Chambers Cares was able to provide a brand change of medication at a much lower price through his insurance.

"That is just one of many success stories," she added, saying staff of Chambers Health is knowledgeable in networking with other entities to get their participants the help they need.

"We connect with our meal program participants three times a week," said Puga, beginning with the in-person visit and then calling or texting them twice afterward as a follow-up.

"The food is great!" said Ida Boykin for her aunt, Maddie Speights.

"When the volunteer brings by the box, she enjoys visiting for a few minutes each week."

"My mom really appreciates the service Chambers Cares provides for the seniors," said Kathalene Anderson for her mom, Elrene.

"It gets them connected to eligible social services!"

Elrene has been connected to a couple of organizations that have helped financially and relieved stress of house maintenance.

"It gives me comfort that it's easy for me to prepare food for me and my father," said Rebecca Scherer.

By applying for MOW, Chambers Health was able to connect the Scherers with Mid Chambers County Ministerial Alliance for a wheelchair ramp.

"If you need a meal, it helps a great deal," said participant Virginia Jackson.

In addition to the site deliveries and follow-up contacts, there is much documentation required, so as the program grows, so does the need for volunteers.

A volunteer can take on as many participants as they want for the Thursday delivery – any help is appreciated, said Puga and Dickerson. A brief training is given and the route provided.

Bobby Baillio is a dedicated volunteer for Meals on Wheels and said it gives more than it takes.

"Witnessing Chambers Health's dedication to our senior citizens welfare is the reason I also began volunteering with the program," he said.

"I wanted to assist them so the program would remain strong. I've rekindled old friendships and made new ones. My wife says I go not because I'm helping Chambers Health, but because I receive so much love from the patrons - she could be right."

To learn more on how you can brighten the lives of folks in your community with a caring smile and nutritious food, call Dickerson at Bayside Clinic - 409-267-4126 ext. 4243.

Persons interested in learning more about being eligible for the program can also call Dickerson.

"I love working for an organization that recognizes the non-medical factors that also affect a person's health," she added with a wide smile.