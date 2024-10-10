National Night Out in Chambers County

Hankamer Volunteer Fire Department was alive with laughter and smiles as locals chatted with first responders on a warm Tuesday evening.

Both Hankamer and Anahuac celebrated their National Night Out Oct. 1.

Excited young girls fired question after question towards a young volunteer firefighter as he gave them a tour of the various cubbies and drawers on the fire truck.

The words Mobile Clinic blazed largely with a red cross painted on a clean, modern, closed trailer. Bold text proclaimed this was a community services disaster response vehicle.

Handfuls of people made a short queue for a flu shot while others waited to speak to the employees of the clinic on wheels.

Several deputies from the Chambers County Sheriff's Office stood proudly alongside stark white cruisers, laughing and chatting with attendees.

Senior members of the community gathered under a shaded pavilion, leaning forward in their seats to not miss a word that was said.

A large pink banner added color to the festivities, reminding guests October is breast cancer awareness month.

Further south, the same event was celebrated at The Lil' Shops of Anahuac.

Built as a residence over 100 years earlier, business owners and law enforcement officers filled the rooms and halls of the converted old home.

Millions of people in communities across the United States and Canada all come together with this same common interest, to make their neighborhoods safe.

Bringing the people together with their neighbors who have taken an oath, or a promise to protect and serve them, building stronger bonds of trust for one another. What better way to spend warm afternoon, as it descends into cooler night.