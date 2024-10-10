Traxler sentenced after reaching plea agreement

ANAHUAC – Last month, a plea agreement was reached in the case of Ethan Traxler, charged with sex crimes against a child, agreeing to testify against his codefendants in the process.

Traxler was officially sentenced on Sept. 17 for the sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony. Traxler was first arrested in August 2022.

He is considered a codefendant of Michael Kreuzer and recently testified at Kreuzer’s sentencing trial. He is also connected to the arrest and upcoming trial of Terrin Van Deventer, who is charged with sexual assault of a child, a felony in the first degree.

Traxler pled guilty to sexual assault in the second degree in his plea bargain agreement. Previous testimony revealed Traxler ended contact with the victim to try to repair his marriage. The victim was under 17 years of age at the time of the contact.

The court ordered Traxler to ten years deferred adjudication with 250 hours of community service. He will register as a sex offender and have no contact with the victim or codefendants. He will have a polygraph, monitoring software on electronics and agreed to testify at codefendants’ trials. He is ordered to pay Bridgehaven $100.

According to Chambers County District Clerk portal documents, Terrin Van Deventer is scheduled for trial in Galveston in November.