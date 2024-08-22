Panther energy high ahead of season

ANAHUAC — Expectations are high coming into the 2024 season, and Panthers Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Greg Neece hopes to see some great things.

Last season the black and gold went 6-3 on the year and fell short of the playoffs with a fifth-place finish.

"On paper, we should be pretty good on offense and defense," said Neece. "The guys are looking good right now, and sometimes we have to reign them in on the hitting, but Saturday, we will turn them loose," said Neece ahead of last week's scrimmage.

For the 2024 season, expect to see Brady Barrier, junior, in the quarterback slot, with Logan Trotter, Thomas Delao and Quandre Coates, senior, as his go-to-receivers. Coates has signed a scholarship commitment with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Oscar Garza is back as the kicker.

Barrier returns to the fold this season as the Panthers signal caller and has a sharp ability to put the pass on target, even under pressure from the opposing defense. Barrier makes good reads on the defense and will have multiple targets this season.

On the defensive side of the ball, Tyler Kelley will be counted on heavily at the linebacker position.

"Tyler Kelley is one of the best defensive players in the district," asserts Neece.

Linebackers must-read plays quickly and respond immediately because one misstep can put them out of position to make the tackle. Linebackers have to have speed and stamina. So far, Kelley has shown that in practice.

"This is the best summer workout program we have ever had," noted Neece, "We have had approximately 95% participation."

In the extremely hot August sun, the intensity and desire to play and win are evident on the faces of the players and coaches on the practice field.

Sports trainers are busy cooling down players as best as they can with water and misting fans, but there is no way to fight the southeast Texas heat. The concentration and energy are contagious as players and coaches work drills and plays.

Coach Neece came to Anahuac in 2019 and turned the football program into one with the expectation of winning. His personal attitude is one of success and overcoming obstacles.

"I don't micromanage," says Neece, "unless I have to," he continues grinning. "I give my assistant coaches their assignments and turn them loose."

Stewart Bond is the Defense Coordinator, Jackson Gore is the Offensive Coordinator, Jarrod Guillory is the running backs coach, Don Price is the defensive ends coach, Edd Trotter is the special teams coach, and Nathan Barrier is the passing coach. Lance Dale is the offensive line coach. Dustin Nilius is the receiver coach, and Gunnar Bryan rounds out the staff.

The first game of the season is Aug. 30 at Cypress Christian in Houston, 11123 N. Houston Road. Panther Nation come out and feel the energy.