Liberty compiling list for storm debris

LIBERTY — As efforts continue to collect storm debris from Hurricane Beryl and city staff is asking for the community’s cooperation as they complete a list of locations for potential pickup.

During the week of Aug. 26, a list will be created of addresses that still have storm debris related to Hurricane Beryl. The debris removal monitoring company will determine if the debris will be picked up based on FEMA requirements.

The city does not determine which piles are removed. FEMA has a list of criteria that the debris removal company must follow for the city to be eligible for reimbursement.

After all the storm related debris is removed, the city will be responsible for removal of the non-storm related debris.

After the list of addresses is compiled, the list will be distributed to the public for review. If your address is on the list, it will be picked up by the debris removal company within the next few days.

If your address is not on the list, it will be compiled on another list and given to Frontier Waste Solutions to be picked up.

If you have called in within the last two weeks your address is on a list.

City staff along with the debris removal company will drive around verifying the current list to see what remains. If you have any further questions, you may contact City Hall 936-336-3684 or Public Works Department 936-336-2910.