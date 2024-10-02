Panthers claw Wildcats 49-6 Posted in: Chambers County Anahuac Panther Brady Barrier had another big night with 386 yards passing and six touchdowns in the Panther’s 49-6 victory over the Kirbyville Wildcats. Anahuac’s Darius Richardson takes the handoff on Friday night in the district opener against Kirbyville. KIRBYVILLE – The Anahuac Panthers bulldozed the Kirbyville Wildcats Friday night, 49-6, in the district opener for both schools. Anahuac continued ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!