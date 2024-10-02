Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Pack too much for Barber Hill
Panthers claw Wildcats 49-6

Chambers County
    Anahuac Panther Brady Barrier had another big night with 386 yards passing and six touchdowns in the Panther’s 49-6 victory over the Kirbyville Wildcats.
    Anahuac’s Darius Richardson takes the handoff on Friday night in the district opener against Kirbyville.

KIRBYVILLE – The Anahuac Panthers bulldozed the Kirbyville Wildcats Friday night, 49-6, in the district opener for both schools.  Anahuac continued ...

