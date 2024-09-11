Panthers defense steps up against Woodville

WOODVILLE — Coming off a week one win, the Anahuac Panthers hit the road for a wet one, and the black and gold did not disappoint in a 29-20 victory.

Finding themselves down by five late in the third quarter, the Panthers surged ahead with 14 unanswered points to best the Woodville Eagles at Eagle Stadium.

The Panther defense controlled the game, forcing six turnovers, five fumbles, and one interception. They only gave up 212 yards from the line of scrimmage to the Eagle offense.

Leading the Panther offense, quarterback Brady Barrier had three touchdowns in 297 yards. With quick play, Panther King Charles, a two-way player, snagged two fumbles and scored on the first with an 80-yard touchdown.

Good defensive play by Anahuac’s Tyler Kelley shut down Woodville’s standout Zayon Williams for most of the game. Williams scored three times for the Eagles but missed points after by the Eagles helped to keep the Panthers within striking distance of the win.

With two minutes left to play in the third quarter, Tyler Kelley recovered Woodville’s fifth fumble to set up Anahuac’s final scoring drive. Quandre Coates ended the scoring drive with a four-yard rush into the endzone, and a Garza extra point sealed the lead.

Quarterback Brady Barrier threw 14 successful passes out of 23, with one interception. Talon Cunningham received six for 76 total yards, and Quandre Coates was the bullseye for five Barrer passes.

On the defensive side, Chad Godfrey made 11 tackles, Cunningham had one interception, and Coates made 10 tackles and broke up a pass. Coates also caused two fumbles. Overall, the Panthers forced five fumbles in the game – “That wasn’t the rain! That was good defense.”

The Anahuac Panthers will play in Woodville against Garrison on Friday night. So far, the weather conditions are looking good for Friday the 13th under the lights.